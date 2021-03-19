Tigress Financial Believes Booking Holdings (BKNG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2346.95, close to its 52-week high of $2469.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2458.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $96.14B and has a P/E ratio of 1697.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 85.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1997 and based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings, Inc. provides an online platform for making travel and restaurant reservations. The company offers its services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.