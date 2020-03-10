Thor Industries (THO) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Brett Andress from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries (THO), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Harley-Davidson, and Yeti Holdings.

Thor Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.33, a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Thor Industries’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Thor Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles.