Thomson Reuters (TRI) Receives a Hold from National Bank

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI), with a price target of C$100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.76, close to its 52-week high of $79.06.

Shine has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Thomson Reuters.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is ranked #1416 out of 5855 analysts.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.85.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Thomson Reuters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print.