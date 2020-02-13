Thomson Reuters (TRI) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Robert Bek from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.46, close to its 52-week high of $82.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Cineplex.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.50, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $82.00 price target.

Thomson Reuters’ market cap is currently $40.73B and has a P/E ratio of 171.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.75.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print.