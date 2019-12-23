Thomson Reuters (TRI) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

In a report issued on December 20, Robert Bek from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.95, close to its 52-week high of $73.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and DHX Media.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.78, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Thomson Reuters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $261 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print.