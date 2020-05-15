THL Credit (TCRD) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on THL Credit (TCRD) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 40.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for THL Credit with a $3.00 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on THL Credit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $66.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.27 million and had a net profit of $194K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCRD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.