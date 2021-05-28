Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Thermon Group Holdings (THR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thermon Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Thermon Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $648M and has a P/E ratio of -650.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THR in relation to earlier this year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.