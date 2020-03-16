Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Thermon Group Holdings (THR) and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Thermon Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.73 and a one-year low of $12.98. Currently, Thermon Group Holdings has an average volume of 132.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).