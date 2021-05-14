ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 39.6% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Gritstone Oncology, and Kazia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ThermoGenesis Holdings with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 million and GAAP net loss of $2.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.05 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, commercialization and marketing of automated technologies for cell-based therapies for use in regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Device and Clinical Development. The Device segment includes development and commercialization of automated systems that provide good manufacturing practice, clinical grade cell-banking, cell-processing and cell-based therapeutics. The Clinical Development segment develops autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs for the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Coelho in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, CA.