Thermo Fisher (TMO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Barclays gave Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher today and set a price target of $341.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 78.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, PerkinElmer, and Veracyte.

Thermo Fisher has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $348.50, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Janney Montgomery also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher’s market cap is currently $128.3B and has a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.37.

