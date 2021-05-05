Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.60, which is a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Theravance Biopharma’s market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.