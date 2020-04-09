Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.55 and a one-year low of $15.19. Currently, Theravance Biopharma has an average volume of 444.8K.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.