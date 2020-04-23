Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theravance Biopharma with a $42.33 average price target, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Theravance Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.5 million and GAAP net loss of $65.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.19 million.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.