Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler gave Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, representing a 70.1% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Theravance Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $65.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $50.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBPH in relation to earlier this year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of small molecule medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin.

