Theratechnologies (THTX) was Downgraded to a Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (THTX) received a Buy rating and a $95.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Theratechnologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.29, a 1093.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Mackie Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.80 price target.

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.23 million.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.