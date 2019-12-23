Theratechnologies (THTX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 19, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies (THTX), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $988.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.