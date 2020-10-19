Theratechnologies (THTX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 15, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies (THTX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Theratechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.77.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Theratechnologies has an average volume of 188.5K.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.