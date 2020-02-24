TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report issued on February 21, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TherapeuticsMD with a $9.25 average price target, which is a 330.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on TherapeuticsMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $39.39 million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.