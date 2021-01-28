TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

TherapeuticsMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on TherapeuticsMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.34 million and GAAP net loss of $32.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.97 million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. The firm also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins, as well as over-the-counter vitamins under the BIJUVA, IMVEXXY, vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands. The company was founded by Robert G. Finizio and Brian A. Bernick in 1907 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.