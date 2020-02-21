TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TherapeuticsMD with a $9.25 average price target, implying a 273.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.09 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, TherapeuticsMD has an average volume of 3.5M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.