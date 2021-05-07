TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00, which is a 227.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.75 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, TherapeuticsMD has an average volume of 14.61M.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. The firm also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins, as well as over-the-counter vitamins under the BIJUVA, IMVEXXY, vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands. The company was founded by Robert G. Finizio and Brian A. Bernick in 1907 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.