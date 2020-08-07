TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Hold with an average price target of $5.60.

The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, TherapeuticsMD has an average volume of 5.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TXMD in relation to earlier this year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. The firm also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins, as well as over-the-counter vitamins under the BIJUVA, IMVEXXY, vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands. The company was founded by Robert G. Finizio and Brian A. Bernick in 1907 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.