The XVP Natl Retail Sales & Mktg of Universal Forest (UFPI) is Selling Shares

Today, the XVP Natl Retail Sales & Mktg of Universal Forest (UFPI), Donald L. James, sold shares of UFPI for $427.9K.

Following Donald L. James’ last UFPI Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Universal Forest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $998 million and quarterly net profit of $37.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $988 million and had a net profit of $29.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.10 and a one-year low of $29.00. Currently, Universal Forest has an average volume of 330.83K.

The insider sentiment on Universal Forest has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and market wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers and other retailers. It operates through the following segments: North, South, West, All Other, and Corporate.