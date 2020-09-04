The VP,GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC of Ball (BLL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP,GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC of Ball (BLL), Charles E. Baker, sold shares of BLL for $1.9M.

Following Charles E. Baker’s last BLL Sell transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.2%. In addition to Charles E. Baker, 6 other BLL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $84.65 and a one-year low of $51.26. BLL’s market cap is $27.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 73.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.38, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ball has been negative according to 193 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball and William Charles Ball in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.