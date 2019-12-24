The VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND of Sonoco Products (SON) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND of Sonoco Products (SON), James A. Harrell, sold shares of SON for $6,262.

Following James A. Harrell’s last SON Sell transaction on July 06, 2016, the stock climbed by 17.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.57 and a one-year low of $50.39. Currently, Sonoco Products has an average volume of 452.45K. SON’s market cap is $6.25B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.44.

James A. Harrell’s trades have generated a -10.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonoco Products Co. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions.