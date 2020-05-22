The VP & Treasurer of Rockwell Automation is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP & Treasurer of Rockwell Automation (ROK), Steven Etzel, exercised options to sell 1,200 ROK shares at $80.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $246.6K.

In addition to Steven Etzel, 6 other ROK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Steven Etzel’s last ROK Sell transaction on February 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Based on Rockwell Automation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 billion and had a net profit of $346 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.61 and a one-year low of $115.38. ROK’s market cap is $23.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.80.

ROK is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $177.83, reflecting a 14.8% upside. Four different firms, including Gabelli and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Rockwell Automation has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.