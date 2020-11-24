The VP & Treasurer of Murphy Oil (MUR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Treasurer of Murphy Oil (MUR), John Gardner, sold shares of MUR for $99.36K.

Following John Gardner’s last MUR Sell transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.12 and a one-year low of $4.50. MUR’s market cap is $1.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.94, reflecting a -17.6% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.