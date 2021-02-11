The VP & Treasurer of Murphy Oil (MUR) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the VP & Treasurer of Murphy Oil (MUR), John Gardner, sold shares of MUR for $192.2K.

Following John Gardner’s last MUR Sell transaction on February 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to John Gardner, one other MUR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $4.50. MUR’s market cap is $2.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.86, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Murphy Oil has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.