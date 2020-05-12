The VP & Treasurer of Lear (LEA) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP & Treasurer of Lear (LEA), Shari Burgess, sold shares of LEA for $205.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $143.50 and a one-year low of $63.21. LEA’s market cap is $6.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.00. Currently, Lear has an average volume of 294.65K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.00, reflecting a -2.5% downside.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.