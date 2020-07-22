The VP, Treasurer of JB Hunt (JBHT) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, Treasurer of JB Hunt (JBHT), Bracy Kevin, sold shares of JBHT for $166.4K.

In addition to Bracy Kevin, 6 other JBHT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $138.77 and a one-year low of $75.29. JBHT’s market cap is $14.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.80.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $135.63, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on JB Hunt has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.