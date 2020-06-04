The VP, Treasurer & Corp. Develop. of Federal Signal is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP, Treasurer & Corp. Develop. of Federal Signal (FSS), Svetlana Vinokur, exercised options to sell 10,171 FSS shares at $14.48 a share, for a total transaction value of $307.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Federal Signal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $286 million and quarterly net profit of $23.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $274 million and had a net profit of $17.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.75 and a one-year low of $23.32. Currently, Federal Signal has an average volume of 345.67K.

The insider sentiment on Federal Signal has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products which law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.