The VP – Transmission of Northwestern (NWE) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP – Transmission of Northwestern (NWE), Michael Cashell, sold shares of NWE for $136.8K.

Following Michael Cashell’s last NWE Sell transaction on February 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.8%.

Based on Northwestern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $328 million and quarterly net profit of $59.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $309 million and had a net profit of $66.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.52 and a one-year low of $67.36. NWE’s market cap is $3.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.38.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.