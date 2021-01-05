The VP, Strategic Technologies of The Toro Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP, Strategic Technologies of The Toro Company (TTC), Darren Redetzke, exercised options to sell 4,400 TTC shares at $38.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $418K.

In addition to Darren Redetzke, 5 other TTC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Darren Redetzke’s last TTC Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on The Toro Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $841 million and quarterly net profit of $72.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $734 million and had a net profit of $38.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.39 and a one-year low of $52.07. Currently, The Toro Company has an average volume of 535.67K.

The insider sentiment on The Toro Company has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Toro Co. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products. The Residential segment consists of walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by John Samuel Clapper and Henry Clay McCartney on July 10, 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.