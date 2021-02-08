The VP, Sec. and CLO of Insteel Industries (IIIN) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, Sec. and CLO of Insteel Industries (IIIN), James Petelle, sold shares of IIIN for $37.9K.

Following James Petelle’s last IIIN Sell transaction on November 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

Based on Insteel Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $8.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.57 million and had a net profit of $555K. The company has a one-year high of $28.16 and a one-year low of $10.00. IIIN’s market cap is $529 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.00.

The insider sentiment on Insteel Industries has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Insteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. The WWR products produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.