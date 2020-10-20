The VP Sales of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP Sales of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Charles Jeff Hardin, bought shares of CALM for $76.54K.

This recent transaction increases Charles Jeff Hardin’s holding in the company by 7.68% to a total of $1.08 million. This is Hardin’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

Based on Cal-Maine Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $293 million and GAAP net loss of -$19,399,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.66 and a one-year low of $30.74. CALM’s market cap is $1.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.80.

The insider sentiment on Cal-Maine Foods has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers. The company was founded by Fred R. Adams Jr. in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.