The VP Sales of Buckle (BKE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Sales of Buckle (BKE), Michelle Hoffman, sold shares of BKE for $282K.

Following Michelle Hoffman’s last BKE Sell transaction on March 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Michelle Hoffman, 3 other BKE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.20 and a one-year low of $11.76. Currently, Buckle has an average volume of 382.02K. BKE’s market cap is $1.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.20.

The insider sentiment on Buckle has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Buckle, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and trading of apparel, footwear, and accessories. It manages and operates retail stores. The company markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. It provides its products under the brands BKE, BUCKLE BLACK, OUTPOST MAKERS AND VEECE. The Buckle was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.