The VP, President – Filtration Grp of Parker Hannifin (PH) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, President – Filtration Grp of Parker Hannifin (PH), Robert W. Malone, bought shares of PH for $410.9K.

Following Robert W. Malone’s last PH Buy transaction on May 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 57.6%. Following this transaction Robert W. Malone’s holding in the company was increased by 15.5% to a total of $4.58 million.

Based on Parker Hannifin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion and quarterly net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.47 billion and had a net profit of $312 million. The company has a one-year high of $212.05 and a one-year low of $152.18. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 982.86K.

Six different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.36M worth of PH shares and purchased $1.86M worth of PH shares. The insider sentiment on Parker Hannifin has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.