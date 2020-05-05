The VP, Pres-Engineered Matl Grp of Parker Hannifin (PH) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, Pres-Engineered Matl Grp of Parker Hannifin (PH), Weeks Andrew, sold shares of PH for $872.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $215.95 and a one-year low of $93.00. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 737.07K. PH’s market cap is $20.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.50, reflecting a -13.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Parker Hannifin has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers. The Aerospace Systems segment supplies aftermarket services, commercial transports, engines, helicopters, military aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.