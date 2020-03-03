The VP Operations of Sharps Compliance (SMED) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Operations of Sharps Compliance (SMED), Gregory C. Davis, sold shares of SMED for $29.19K.

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.57 million and quarterly net profit of $970K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.39 million and had a net profit of $779K. SMED’s market cap is $103.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 102.24. The company has a one-year high of $6.74 and a one-year low of $3.08.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators.