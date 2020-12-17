The VP Operations of Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP Operations of Good Times Restaurants (GTIM), Scott Lefever, bought shares of GTIM for $12.46K.

Following this transaction Scott Lefever’s holding in the company was increased by 15.3% to a total of $126.9K.

GTIM’s market cap is $26.59 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20. Currently, Good Times Restaurants has an average volume of 111.55K. The company has a one-year high of $2.24 and a one-year low of $0.45.

The insider sentiment on Good Times Restaurants has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.