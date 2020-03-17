The VP of TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP of TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Steven Pluss, bought shares of TSLX for $260.4K.

This recent transaction increases Steven Pluss’ holding in the company by 130.43% to a total of $442.8K. Following Steven Pluss’ last TSLX Buy transaction on November 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $14.40. Currently, TPG Specialty Lending has an average volume of 392.41K. TSLX’s market cap is $1.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.14.

Five different firms, including Janney Montgomery and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.