The VP of Sypris (SYPR) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP of Sypris (SYPR), Richard L. Davis, bought shares of SYPR for $144K.

Following this transaction Richard L. Davis’ holding in the company was increased by 49.28% to a total of $306.9K.

Currently, Sypris has an average volume of 39.79K. The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.71.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based outsourced services and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics.