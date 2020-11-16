The VP of Southwest Gas (SWX) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Southwest Gas (SWX), Kenneth Kenny, sold shares of SWX for $28.26K.

In addition to Kenneth Kenny, one other SWX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Southwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $791 million and quarterly net profit of $18.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $725 million and had a net profit of $5.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.62 and a one-year low of $45.68. SWX’s market cap is $3.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $87.42K worth of SWX shares and purchased $300.2K worth of SWX shares. The insider sentiment on Southwest Gas has been positive according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

uthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment enterprise to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America’s gas and electric providers. The company was founded in March 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.