The VP of Murphy Oil (MUR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Murphy Oil (MUR), Barry Jeffery, sold shares of MUR for $67.26K.

In addition to Barry Jeffery, 2 other MUR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Murphy Oil’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $750 million and quarterly net profit of $1.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $677 million and had a net profit of $93.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $17.04. MUR’s market cap is $3.97B and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.11.

The insider sentiment on Murphy Oil has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Murphy Oil Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil.