The VP of Lennar (LEN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Lennar (LEN), Diane Bessette, sold shares of LEN for $589.2K.

In addition to Diane Bessette, one other LEN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $674 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.46 billion and had a net profit of $789 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.28 and a one-year low of $43.26. LEN’s market cap is $20.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.42.

The insider sentiment on Lennar has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily and Rialto.