The VP of HB Fuller is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP of HB Fuller (FUL), Traci Jensen, exercised options to sell 12,658 FUL shares at $22.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $568.2K.

In addition to Traci Jensen, 4 other FUL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.40 and a one-year low of $23.68. FUL’s market cap is $2.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.00. Currently, HB Fuller has an average volume of 102.33K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on HB Fuller has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

H.B. Fuller Co. engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through six operating segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Products, Engineering and Royal Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products. The Construction Products segment provides floor preparation, grouts, and mortars for tile setting; as well as sealants and related products for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies industrial adhesives to the transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, and heavy machinery markets. The Royal Adhesives segment involves in producing adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. The company was founded by Harvey Benjamin Fuller in 1887 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.