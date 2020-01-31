The VP of HB Fuller (FUL) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of HB Fuller (FUL), Traci Jensen, sold shares of FUL for $441.2K.

Following Traci Jensen’s last FUL Sell transaction on August 14, 2013, the stock climbed by 11.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $52.40 and a one-year low of $39.22. Currently, HB Fuller has an average volume of 372.41K. FUL’s market cap is $2.48B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.18.

The insider sentiment on HB Fuller has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

H.B. Fuller Co. engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through six operating segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Products, Engineering and Royal Adhesives.