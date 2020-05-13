The VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), SPINK KENNETH, exercised options to buy 3,438 AEHR shares at $1.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $4,400. The options were close to expired and SPINK KENNETH B. retained stocks.

Following this transaction SPINK KENNETH B.’s holding in the company was increased by 7.76% to a total of $74.93K.

Based on Aehr Test Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.11 million and quarterly net profit of $245K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. Currently, Aehr Test Systems has an average volume of 60.49K. AEHR’s market cap is $36.13 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 156.00.

The insider sentiment on Aehr Test Systems has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.