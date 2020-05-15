The VP of Escalade (ESCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP of Escalade (ESCA), Patrick J. Griffin, bought shares of ESCA for $112.9K.

In addition to Patrick J. Griffin, 3 other ESCA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Escalade’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.29 million and quarterly net profit of $1.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.1 million and had a net profit of $267K. The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $4.69. ESCA’s market cap is $122 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.50.

The insider sentiment on Escalade has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.