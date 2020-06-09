The VP of Donaldson Company (DCI) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP of Donaldson Company (DCI), Amy Becker, sold shares of DCI for $135.7K.

In addition to Amy Becker, 4 other DCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.32 and a one-year low of $31.08. DCI’s market cap is $6.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.20. Currently, Donaldson Company has an average volume of 250.72K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $48.33, reflecting a 3.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Donaldson Company has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.